BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a car that was racing along the road in Birmingham early Sunday morning.

Kamari Deshaun Adams died at approximately 12:30 a.m. after being hit moments before at the corner of Bessemer Road and Avenue R. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the car that hit Adams was one of two that was racing along the road.

The circumstances leading up to the crash have not been disclosed. No arrests have been announced.

Street racing has become a major issue in Birmingham. One tragic example was in March 2021, when Brandy Lee Moore Ballard, 52, was killed in a crash that was a result of a car racing another car along Arkadelphia Road.

In 2021, the Birmingham Police Department did its part to crack down on street racing, writing over 400 citations and making numerous arrests.

“That really attributed to cut down our intel on where these groups meet up at. As well as what some of what their methods of operations were in terms of cultural street racing,” Sgt. Rodarius Maudlin told CBS 42 at the time.