JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old injured Tuesday night.

A dark or black colored vehicle opened fire at another vehicle going in the same direction in the 1200 block of Center Point Parkway at around 10:15 p.m., according to the JCSO. A 13-year-old girl was struck by a bullet and transported to Children’s of Alabama in stable condition. The suspect vehicle was believed to be occupied by at least two people. There is no one in custody at this time.

Those with information related to the shooting are asked to contact the JCSO at 205-325-1450.