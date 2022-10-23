CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old injured early Sunday morning.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s, deputies arrived to the 1600 block of 4th Place NW around 3:40 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found that a 13-year-old child had been injured by gunfire. Witnesses say that shots were fired into a home from a vehicle which then left the scene.

The child was transported to the hospital with what appeared to me non-life threatening injuries. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.