13 charged with drug offenses during Walker County drug bust

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A number of law enforcement agencies in the Walker County area have arrested 13 people and charged them with different drug offenses.

On Tuesday, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the Jasper Police Department, the Dora Police Department, the Cordova Police Department and the Alabama Department of Corrections K9 Tracking Unit conducted two raids as part of a task force.

According to a post on the Walker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the first search warrant was done at a home on Dilworth Bend Road, where methamphetamine, a gun and drug paraphernalia were found. Children were also present in the home.

A second warrant was conducted at a home on Rice Hill Road, where methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found. Additional arrests were made in the Empire community, Argo community and Pineywoods community.

The following individuals were arrested during the raid:

-Blaine Carl Jones Jr., 50, of Empire, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones is facing federal charges for the possession of a firearm.

-Shawn Nicholas Owens, 32, of Nauvoo, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Julie Ann Russell, 44, of Empire, charge with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Justin Michael Russell, 25, of Empire, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Gerald Wayne Goodwin Jr., 58, of Empire, charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jacquelyn Marie Dutton, 54, of Empire, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Rhonda Phillips Henderson, 53, of Empire, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription medication.

-Brittany Nadene Harris, 28, of Dora, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

-Corey Franklin Whalen, 32, of Sumiton, arrested on a warrant with the Dora Police Department.

-Tammy Warden Thomas, 48, of Empire, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Kara Dawn Hill Channell, 44, of the Cains Chapel community, charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of prescription medication.

-James Ray Brown, 46, of Curry, arrested on a warrant from the Jasper Police Department.

-Jason Alexander McCurry, 31, of Pineywoods, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.