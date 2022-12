CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — An 11-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Center Point.

According to Birmingham Police, the shooting happening around 2:00 a.m. in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest.

“Working these kinds of cases, it’s difficult because you don’t want it to happen to anybody but especially someone who has so many years ahead of them,” said Birmingham Police Sergeant Monica Law.

Details are limited at this time.