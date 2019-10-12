11 arrested in reverse prostitution sting operation in Riverchase

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple law enforcement agencies from across central Alabama have finished a year-long undercover reverse prostitution sting, resulting in many arrests.
On Thursday, the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, in conjunction with the Hoover Police Department, finished the investigation, nine people were arrested in the Riverchase area and charged with solicitation or promoting prostitution while two were charged with prostitution. The overall operation was called “Operation Close Out.”
“The purpose of these operations is to aggressively pursue patrons of the sex-trafficking industry, which is directly connected to human trafficking,” a statement from the task force stated. “Furthermore, law enforcement wishes to demonstrate a zero-tolerance for criminal solicitation and to aggressively attack the demand for these type enterprises.”
The operation is a continuation from similar operations that had been previously conducted on September 20, 2018; October 18, 2018; Feb. 7 and May 24, resulting in a total of 46 arrests before Thursday.
The following arrests took place Thursday:
- Ajaysia Clifton-Hill, 22, of Birmingham
- Anthony Weed, 48, of Enterprise
- Ariel Shaw, 22, of Bessemer
- Christy McPherson, 40, of Birmingham
- Daniel Willis, 38, of West Blockton
- David Stopak, 56, of Birmingham
- Jordan Dennis, 28, of Birmingham
- Emmalynn Brown, 20, of Bessemer
- Eric Baker, 35, of Hoover
- Lennard Westerfield, 32, of Hueytown
- Martin Novak, 49, of Helena
