BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects who were involved in the robbery and murder of a person in Anniston.

On Feb. 1, Anniston police officers were called to the 1200 block of Front Street regarding a report of a person who had been shot. Leading up to the shooting, it was reported that several suspects entered the establishment, pulling out guns, demanding money and belongings from the people inside.

The victim, Jeffrey Brodeur, was pronounced dead at the scene. Tramondez Jayquan Lynch, 20, of Talladega, was later charged with Brodeur’s murder.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.