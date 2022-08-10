SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of a person responsible for the death of a 20-year-old Sylacauga man last month.

According to the Sylacauga Police Department, officers arrived to the area of Inglewood Drive in the Drew Court Housing Community on reports of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. on July 29.

Upon arrival, officers were waved down by residents near the intersection of N. Main Avenue and Sherwood Drive, where they found Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have interviewed family members and witnesses to determine a motive or anything that could help lead to finding the person responsible for the shooting. Dykes was transported to the Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

If you have any information, contact SPD at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-AL1-7867.