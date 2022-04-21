BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is warning residents about a recent rise in gun thefts from vehicles in the city.

According to BPD, 10 firearms were stolen out of unattended vehicles over the course of three days. In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page, Sgt. Rod Mauldin warns gun owners to take their weapons out of vehicles.

“The Birmingham Police Department is working relentlessly to combat gun violence in the city of Birmingham,” the post read. “We need your help as gun owners. Please be sure to remove your firearms from your vehicles.”

BPD reported more than 300 guns were stolen from vehicles in 2021 alone.

To combat the thefts, BPD will be handing out free gun locks at the south precinct located at 1320 19th Street South. For more information, contact the department at 205-254-2793.