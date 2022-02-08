TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force arrested 10 individuals during an undercover operation in Tuscaloosa over the weekend.

According to a release, the 10 people involved were using social media apps and websites to contact young and “vulnerable” victims.

“We hope operations like this get the attention of online sexual predators, and ultimately protect would-be victims,” Capt. Phil Simpson, Commander of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force wrote in the release.

Each suspect arranged to meet someone they thought was underage for sex. The agency made up of multiple local departments were able to arrest and charge the 10 involved.

The following suspects were arrested and charged as a result of the operation:

Henry Franklin Averette, 25, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. Bond was set at $90,000.

Mark Anthony Blackmon, 45, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. Bond was set at $90,000.

Octavius Letrell Dailey, 31, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, second-degree possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $99,000.

Malika Raheem Guyton, 24, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child by computer. Bond was set at $12,000.

Nathaniel Rodrick Johnson III, 21, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, resisting arrest and attempting to elude. He was held on a $102,000 total bond.

Kane Ronterrius Perryman, 22, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child and carrying a pistol without a permit. Bond was set at $95,000.

Eric Lamort Taylor, 45, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. Bond was set at $90,000.

Kevin Christopher Wallace, 19, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $110,000.

William Earl Washington Jr., 23, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, transmitting obscene material to a child by computer, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations. Bond was set at $144,000.

William Rogers Wright, 36, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, transmitting obscene material to a child by computer, carrying a pistol without a permit, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $140,000

