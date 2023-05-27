BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person who was shot Saturday evening in Ensley on the 1500 block of Avenue L was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Birmingham Police Department public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, a male was walking down a sidewalk when multiple suspects approached him. One of the suspects starting firing at him. Fitzgerald said officers were dispatched to the scene at around 5:15 p.m. He said the BPD’s ShotSpotter detection system registered over 20 rounds that were fired in the shooting.

The BPD stated it believes the shooting was a targeted attack. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. The BPD will provide updates as they become available.

