TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries Saturday night after a shooting.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers went to Jaycee Park after responding to multiple 911 calls around 9:13 p.m. Officers found a shooting victim in the area of the park’s restrooms before he was taken to the hospital.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit also arrived on the scene. No one has been charged in relation to the shooting.

