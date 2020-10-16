1 shot on The Strip in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department are investigating a case involving one person who was shot on The Strip along University Boulevard Friday.
According to the TPD, the victim is now being treated for their injuries and the department’s violent crimes unit is now handling the investigation.
The Strip is a small area of restaurants and bars along University Boulevard near the University of Alabama that is popular with college students.
No other details to release at this time.
