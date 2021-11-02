1 killed in Tuscaloosa shooting, investigation underway

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department are investigating a shooting that took the life of one person Tuesday.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, a shooting took place on the 2500 block of 11th Court just after midnight on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a person suffering from gunshot wounds and transported them to e local hospital where they later died from their injuries.

No further information has been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

