1 killed in Tuscaloosa shooting, investigation underway

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department are investigating a shooting that took the life of one person Tuesday.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, a shooting took place on the 2500 block of 11th Court just after midnight on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a person suffering from gunshot wounds and transported them to e local hospital where they later died from their injuries.

No further information has been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES