1 killed in Bessemer shooting, police report

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was shot and killed during a carjacking incident in Bessemer Thursday night, according to authorities.

Bessemer police responded to a report of shots fired and a car accident on the 900 block of 25th Street North just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival officers discovered a broken utility pole and Andrew James Minter, 49, suffering from a gun shot wound. No vehicle was found. Minter was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.