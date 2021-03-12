1 killed in Bessemer shooting, police report

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was shot and killed during a carjacking incident in Bessemer Thursday night, according to authorities.

Bessemer police responded to a report of shots fired and a car accident on the 900 block of 25th Street North just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival officers discovered a broken utility pole and Andrew James Minter, 49, suffering from a gun shot wound. No vehicle was found. Minter was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES