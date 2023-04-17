Photo taken at the scene of a homicide investigation in the 1900 block of Huntington Lane (Courtesy of James Johnston).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating the scene of a homicide that occurred during a party Monday night.

According to public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, BPD officers responded to calls of a person shot in the 1900 block of Huntington Lane at around 6:40 p.m. Officers arrived and found a young adult male suffering from a gunshot wound inside a residence, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, investigators learned that a house party was underway at the time of the victim’s death. Witnesses at the scene said the victim and another male were playing video games in a room separate from the main gathering.

Partygoers stated that they heard shots being fired inside the room and witnessed a person of interest fleeing the scene. Fitzgerald confirmed BPD is currently searching for the suspect to take him into custody for questioning.

No other details are available as police continue to investigate. If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the BPD at 205-254-1764. You can also call CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.