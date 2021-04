BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was shot and killed at a convenient store in Bessemer Sunday night, according to authorities.

The Bessemer Police Department responded to a shooting at the Stop N Go on Dartmouth Avenue in Bessemer Sunday.

A man was shot and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle that was stopped by police. The man died before arriving at the hospital.

No suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

