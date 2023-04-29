TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to a shooting that resulted in not life-threatening injuries Saturday.

According to the TPD, officers responded to Hay Court Apartments around noon. There was a dispute between females. When males got involved, they pulled guns and multiple shots were fired. A 29-year-old man was hit twice and is being treated for not life-threatening injuries.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was called out and is investigating. Though an arrest is expected, it hasn’t been made yet, and a 29-year-old man is the suspect. All involved parties live at the apartments.