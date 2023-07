BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after a person was shot late Wednesday night.

According to Sgt. LaQuitta Wade with Birmingham Police Department, officers responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest at 8:39 p.m. The victim’s injuries are possibly life-threatening.

No other information is available as detectives continue to investigate.

