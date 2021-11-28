1 shot in Ensley after multiple rounds fired by multiple shooters, police say

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was shot after multiple rounds were fired by multiple shooters in the Ensley neighborhood Sunday night.

Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of 33rd Street Ensley around 8:45 p.m. on report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, Shot Spotter informed officers that multiple rounds were fired in the area by multiple shooters.

Authorities say that no one is in custody as of Sunday night.