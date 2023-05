A female who was shot Sunday evening in Birmingham does not have life-threatening injuries. (Courtesy: Brianna Walker)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A female who was shot Sunday evening in Birmingham does not have life-threatening injuries.

According to Birmingham Police Department public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, the shooting happened on 46th Street SW and Jefferson Avenue at 5:46 p.m. There are no suspects in custody.

