HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Two suspects have been detained following a shooting in Homewood Friday.

According to the Homewood Police Department, one person was shat at the Seafood King on State Farm Parkway Friday afternoon. Two suspects were subsequently caught at the corner of Barbers Court and West Valley Avenue. Police say there is no threat to the public.

The names of the suspects and the victim haven’t been released. No charges have been announced.

