HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Police say one person was shot and another stabbed Sunday night at a Huntsville apartment complex.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Chris Jackson, the call came in around 10 p.m. in reference to shots fired and arguing at the Colonial Grand at Edgewater apartments on Grandview Boulevard. Jackson identified the victims as two adult Black men between the ages of 25 and 35. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Police say no one has been apprehended in connection to the incident.

This is a developing story.