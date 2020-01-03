Person shot in Fairfield Waffle House parking lot after ordering meal

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old man is recovering after he was shot at a Fairfield location Waffle House.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Midfield police were notified of a shooting in the Fairfield city limits at 4:11 a.m. The shooting occurred outside the Waffle House restaurant at 636 Bessemer Super Highway.

Sheriff’s deputies met with Midfield police detectives and the 22-year-old victim at the crime scene.

The victim told deputies that after he received his order, he walked outside the restaurant and individuals in the parking lot shot at him.

The victim was hit by a bullet but was able to flee the scene to seek medical attention and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Later he returned to the scene to speak with detectives.

Jefferson County detectives are continuing the investigation.

