Baby shot in Fairfield, Jefferson County deputies investigating

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A baby girl is in the hospital after being struck by gunfire while she was in a car in Fairfield Thursday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 300 block of 62nd Street at 4:30 p.m. regarding a report of someone who had been shot. Deputies discovered a toddler who had been struck by gunfire. JCSO reports that witnesses claim the girl and her father were travelling in a car near the 5000 block of Avenue F when shots were fired in the area. One bullet entered the car and struck the child.

“The father drove away from the area in which shots were being fired and called law enforcement from a safe location,” a release from the JCSO stated.

The girl was taken to Children’s of Alabama. Her condition is not known as of Thursday evening.

Detectives are investigating into the shooting. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2.

