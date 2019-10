TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting at Redpoint Apartments on Hargrove Road. One victim was wounded and taken to DCH Hospital.

A vehicle was shot multiple times. One apartment unit was struck by a bullet.

Shooting investigation: Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting at Redpoint Apartments on Hargrove Rd. One victim was wounded and taken to DCH Hospital. A vehicle was struck multiple times by bullets. One bullet also struck an apartment unit. pic.twitter.com/5MB2Q5nAsJ — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) September 23, 2019

A University of Alabama student spoke with CBS 42 Reporter Tim Reid about the experience (mobile users click here).

BULLET FIRED INTO APARTMENT: A University of Alabama student says someone fired shots at her building in Tuscaloosa. Crystal Kilpatrick lives at RedPoint Apartments, she heard several shots and a bullet went through the wall into her roommates bedroom pic.twitter.com/vgsK7nuc70 — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) September 23, 2019

If anyone has information in relation to this shooting, they are urged to contact the VCU at 205 464-8690.