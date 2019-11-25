1 person in critical condition after shooting at Tuscaloosa Pizza Hut

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a Pizza Hut Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at Pizza Hut on Skyland Boulevard, Lt. Jack Kennedy tells CBS 42.

A female victim was struck in her neck by gunfire and was transported to the hospital for treatment, police say. The victim’s injury is considered to be serious as she is in critical condition.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has assumed the investigation. Early investigation does not show this to be a random act, and investigators do not suspect any ongoing danger to the public.

The Violent Crimes Unit is following active leads at this time.

Any persons who has knowledge or witnessed this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit at (205) 464-8690 or the Tuscaloosa Police at (205) 349-2121.