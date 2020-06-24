1 person injured in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting in Tuscaloosa that sent one person to the hospital.
The shooting happened Tuesday night in the area of Pine Street and Elm Street. Police say one person is recovering this morning at DCH Regional Medical Center.
Stay with CBS 42 as we learn more.
