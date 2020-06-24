1 person hospitalized after domestic shooting in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday evening.

Around 4:45 p.m., Birmingham police officers responded to the 2700 block of Pike Road after a domestic-related shooting happened.

One person who was injured in the shooting was transported to UAB Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, police have not released information on if there is a suspect in custody.

Check back for more updates.

LATEST POSTS