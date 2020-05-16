1 person dies in stabbing, 1 suspect in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are conducting a homicide investigation.

Police say around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to a call of a person stabbed at the Fire house shelter on 2nd Avenue North.

When officers arrived they found the victim unresponsive, in the lobby with multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene. Police believe the person was stabbed by another person at the shelter.

Officers tell us the suspect was arrested at the Greyhound bus station.

Paramedics transported the suspect to the hospital, and will be taken to the B.P.D headquarters for questioning.

LATEST POSTS