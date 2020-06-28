TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police confirm one person died, and another person is hurt – following a shooting on 24th Avenue East and third street in Tuscaloosa.
Officers say it happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
The second person is being treated at DCH Regional Medical Center. Stay with cbs 42 as we learn more.
LATEST POSTS
- Central Alabama Forecast: Hot, Steamy Sunday
- 1 person dies, another hurt in Tuscaloosa shooting
- Carbon Hill mayor resigns after controversial Facebook post
- Rally to end gun violence held after 8-year-old shot in Tuscaloosa
- Shooting reported at Breonna Taylor protest in Kentucky