1 person dies, another hurt in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police confirm one person died, and another person is hurt – following a shooting on 24th Avenue East and third street in Tuscaloosa.

Officers say it happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The second person is being treated at DCH Regional Medical Center. Stay with cbs 42 as we learn more.

