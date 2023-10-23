BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead after a shooting in Birmingham occurred on Monday.

Just after noon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1200 block of Huffman Road on reports of a shooting.

According to reports, a male shot a female in the back yard of the residence.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was later identified by the Jefferson County coroner as 37-year-old April Marie Britton of Birmingham.

Witnesses said that a male who was in a relationship with the deceased shot her and fled the scene, but later returned to the home.

The 48-year-old suspect was taken into custody by deputies and is currently being questioned by detectives.

The death is being investigated as a homicide therefore all questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the death should be made to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.