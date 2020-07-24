1 dead following shooting on 47th Street in Birmingham Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting has left one person dead in the 900 block of 47th Street in north Birmingham Friday morning.
According to Sg. Rodarius Mauldin, two people were shot. No information was released on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or if there are any suspects in custody.
This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.
