1 person dead after Monday night shooting in Lipscomb

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office reports that one man has died after succumbing to a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified to be 23-year-old Derrico Harris.

Monday evening, around 9:59 p.m., Jefferson County Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of Avenue H in Lipscomb.

Deputies arrived to the scene and found a man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders provided medical aid and transported Harris to the hospital for critical injuries. He died at the hospital hours later.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses reported hearing gunshots shortly before the victim’s car was seen parked in an “unusual position.”

Sheriff’s detectives and evidence technicians responded to process the scene.

The offense is under investigation.

The sheriff’s office states that if anyone has information about this crime to contact the office at 205-325-1450 or call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

