1 person dead after car shooting and wreck, Bessemer police need witnesses

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Forty-seven-year-old Miko Steadman Marks of Bessemer was a car passenger that was shot and later died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. The incident occurred on the 2000 block of Ninth Avenue in Bessemer.

According to the Bessemer police department, officers responded to the 1800 block of Ninth Avenue North on a two-car wreck with injuries. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered Marks suffering from gunshot wounds and additional injuries from the wreck.

Offices secured the scene and the victims were treated by Bessemer Fire and Rescue.

Marks was the only person shot, but two other occupants in a separate vehicle involved in the wreck were transported to the hospital for additional treatment. Marks was transported to UAB hospital where she later died.

Detectives are looking for additional witnesses to provide information involving the shooting of Marks. They do not believe the shooting to be a random act.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they are encouraged to contact Detective McCay at 205-481-4366 or the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411. People can also share information through the Tip Line at 205-428-3541.