1 more arrested in August Sun Valley Apartment homicide investigation in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A second person has been arrested in relation to a deadly shooting in late August at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex.

On August 29, 2020, Tuscaloosa Police responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of 36th Avenue East at the Sun Valley Apartments. The shooting victim, Justin Lanier Douglas, 35, was transported to DCH Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, police arrested Devonte Montel Hinton, 25, and charged him with capital murder and booked him into Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Caleb Harris, 20, was under investigation and an arrest warrant was outstanding, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. It was learned that Harris had fled the Tuscaloosa area. Harris was taken into custody yesterday by the US Marshall’s Task Force and now has been booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail. The capital murder enhancement results from the murder occurring during the robbery

The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office reports both suspects in the August shooting case have now been arrested.

