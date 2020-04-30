Man injured during shooting on 4th Court West in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting on 4th Court West near Princeton Highway.
Investigators on the scene told CBS 42 that someone shot a man just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital in serious condition.
We will update this story as soon as we learn more.
