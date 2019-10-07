1 male found dead on sidewalk after suffering gunshot wound, police investigating

UPDATE (10/8) — The victim has been identified Johnathan Tadarius Peoples, 30. He suffered a head injury. There are no suspects in custody.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has released the following–

Officers from the South Precinct responded to a call of a person down and possibly assaulted in the 300 block of Aspen Run. Upon arrival, responding officers observed an adult male subject on the sidewalk of the apartments suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived along with the Jefferson County Coroner and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.

There are no suspect(s) in custody.

If there is anyone who has information related to the case, they are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

