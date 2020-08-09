1 killed, officer and 4 others hurt in shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports an officer involved shooting and a homicide late Saturday night.

The deceased victim will be identified upon next of kin notification.

At approximately 11:49 p.m., officers from West Precinct responded to reports of a person shot at the #1 Stunnas Motorsports Club located at 426 18th Street Ensley.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple people shot. Six people sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to UAB Hospital.

Birmingham police were later notified that one of the victims died from his injuries at the hospital.

Authorities say one of the people hurt in the shooting was a off-duty Birmingham Police Officer.

The off-duty officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The medical condition of the other four victims are unknown.

The preliminary investigation suggest an altercation occurred prior to shots being fired.

There are no suspects in custody. The Alabama Bureau of Investigations will lead the investigation.

If you have any information to help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

