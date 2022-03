TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting in Tuscaloosa Sunday.

According to Cpt. Sellers with the Violent Crimes Unit, the shooting took place on the 3000 block of 19th Street.

Authorities are on the scene, but no further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.