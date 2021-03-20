1 killed in officer involved shooting in Odenville

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A car pursuit ended in a shootout in Odenville Saturday, where officers shot and killed the suspect involved.

The St. Clair County Office assisted Alabama Law Enforcement officers that were in pursuit of a vehicle on Highway 231 in Ashville. According to authorities, the pursuit then traveled to Pell City and ended Odenville.

The suspect’s vehicle stopped when authorities deployed a spike strip on Highway 411 and Highway 174 in Odenville. The suspect then shot at officers. Officers returned fire and the suspect was killed. No officers were injured

The incident involved the Alabama Law Enforcement, St. Clair County Office, Odenville Police Department, Margaret Police Department and Argo Police Department.

