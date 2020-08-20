1 killed in Gate City, homicide investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the Gate City community.

Around 4:30 p.m., east precinct police responded to the 7500 block of 66th Court Way South. Officers arrived on the scene and found a victim lying, unresponsive in a grassy area near the location. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

At this time, police have not released the victim’s name. Although details are limited, police also believe a group of individuals was involved in an argument prior to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

