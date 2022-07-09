BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a early morning shooting Saturday in Birmingham.

According to Birmingham Police, officers discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 1:00 a.m. in the roadway at 10th Place and 22nd Ave West. Police said the victim died at the scene.

Details are limited regarding what led to the shooting at this time and no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.