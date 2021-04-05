1 killed in domestic disturbance that sparked officer-involved shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police say one person has died after police responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday night.

Around 10:50 p.m. Sunday, the Birmingham 911 Communication Division received a call from a third party stating that two people were involved in a domestic disturbance inside of a vehicle traveling in north Birmingham.

Dispatchers were able to obtain a location and description of the vehicle and provided both to officers through police radio, Birmingham PD said.

Shortly after, officers saw the vehicle that matched the description in the 300 block of 9th Avenue West. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, police say. The vehicle then came to a rest in the 200 block of 9th Avenue West after colliding into a fence.

Police say that is when the driver exited the vehicle and confronted officers with a firearm. In return, an officer fired their weapon striking the suspect. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the suspect to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The coroner identified the suspect as Desmon Montez Ray, 28, of Birmingham.

At this time, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigations will take the lead in this officer-involved shooting investigation.