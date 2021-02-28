1 killed in deadly shooting at Jefferson County convenience store

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed following an arguement inside a convenience store Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to A&A Convenience Store at 1100 Centerpoint Parkway on reports of a person shot.

Upon on arrival, deputies found a 30-year-old man who had sustained a single gunshot wound.

The victim and another man were reportedly arguing inside the store, the suspect pulled a handgun and pointed it at the victim leading to a fight breaking out.

During the fight, the suspect fired a shot hitting the victim. The suspect fled the scene in a white van.

When deputies arrived, the 30-year-old man was still breathing and they attempted to save his life until he could be transported to UAB hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Wallderrick Pierce Carson, 33, is believed to have information on the shooting incident. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate Carson.