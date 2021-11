BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service reports a shooting claimed the life of one person Monday.

According to Chief Jackie Hicks with the BFRS a call of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 4300 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North came in around 3:41 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene. There is no other information available at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.