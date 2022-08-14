CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park.

According to officers, the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery. The victim of the robbery was shot and killed on a National Forest Service Road. The suspect was also shot during the robbery attempt and flown to a hospital for treatment. Deputies are at the hospital with the suspect and the weapons used in the crime have been recovered.

Law enforcement is searching for a second person who fled the scene on foot. The person who fled is described as a slender female with a dark gray/black crop top shirt.

If you have any information, contact CCSO at 256-354-2176.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.