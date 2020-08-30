1 killed in apartment homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are conducting a homicide investigation – on 20th Place Ensley.

Officers from The West Precinct responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning to a call of a person shot. When officers arrived they found a victim inside of an apartment who had been shot. Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene. If you have any information, call crime stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Birmingham Police Sergeant Rod Mauldin discussed what he believes led to the shooting.

Rod Mauldin, “Two males got into an altercation over a female, resulting in the victim being shot. We do have a person of interest in custody. However we are still asking for additional assistance.”

If you have any information, call crime stoppers at 205-254-7777.

LATEST POSTS