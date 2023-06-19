TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night.

At approximately 9:35 p.m., officers responded to calls of a person shot on Highway 21 North near Eastaboga Road. They arrived on the scene and found two people shot inside a car parked on the side of the road.

One victim was identified as 22-year-old Quontavious Janard Cooper, from Anniston, who was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died. The second victim was treated for minor injuries and released.

According to TPD, the shooting took place at the intersection of Haynes Street and Battle Street in Talladega. Anyone that may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact investigators at 256-362-4508.