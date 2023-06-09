BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead and another injured Thursday.

According to public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of 18th Place North on reports of a person shot at around 11:45 p.m.

Officers discovered a man lying unresponsive in a parking lot with a gunshot wound, who was identified as 42-year-old Demetrius Duante Harris by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:55 a.m.

Later the same night, officers received a second call of a person shot at a gas station on the 5100 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North. An additional adult male victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigations suggest that Harris and the other victim were involved in an argument at a party on 18th Place North, which led to shots being fired. Fitzgerald stated that the two men knew each other prior to Thursday night.

BPD is currently not searching for additional suspects at this time. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call BPD at 205-254-1764. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 to remain anonymous.